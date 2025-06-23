🚨 Driver of a tractor-trailer fired a shot at the box truck near Exit 10, cops say

EDISON — A trucker who fired at the driver of a box truck as they both traveled on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday was taken into custody in Virginia several hours and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a shot was fired from a tractor-trailer at the door of a box truck in the outer lanes of the southbound Turnpike near Exit 10 (Route 287) in Edison around 10:15 a.m.

Gunman leaves the scene

Eiver Espinosa Rodriguez, 32, of Homestead, Florida, fired a shot at the door of the box truck while driving in the outer lanes of the Turnpike around 10:15 a.m. The bullet landed in the box truck driver’s abdomen.

Virginia State Police found Rodriguez and his truck several hours later on Route 295 in Petersburg, Virginia, where they arrested him.

Rodriguez was also charged with possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of fraudulent government documents and hindering apprehension. He is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey. No reason for the shooting was disclosed.

Marchan asked any witnesses to the shooting to call Troop D Cranbury Station at 609-860- 9000 ext. 4423.

