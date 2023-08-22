New Jersey trying to reach new voters through their vaginas (Opinion)

It's no secret that the party of big government is the Democrat Party. It's also quite obvious that New Jersey is and will be for the foreseeable future run by Democrats.

The more they give away from the pockets of hardworking taxpayers, the more loyal voters they hope to get and keep. It seems to be working here.

The state offers everything from free healthcare to childcare to every kind of goodie possible.

Things that we used to and should be responsible for taking care of as responsible adults, they want to jump in and offer for free.

The latest scheme is to make sure young females are dedicated, government-loving, Democrat-voting, Socialist-loving citizens.

While playing a game on my phone, an ad popped up for young women who are having problems with their periods. It features young ladies smiling and holding up cue cards with period issues written on them.

Isn't this something you talk about with your mom or your doctor? Does the state need to get involved with your very, very personal issues?

Talk about government overreach! Of course, it's good to help young people with their issues, but is this the role of state government?

No way!

Yes, it seems well-intentioned on the surface, but the real goal is to grow government and young peoples' dependence on said government.

No one wants to see anyone suffer from a physical issue, but it's enough to give the long-suffering taxpayers of New Jersey a serious case of PMS.

