Big concert coming into MetLife Stadium this weekend and New Jersey Transit is not ready. At all.

Literally telling concert goers that they will be unable to move people out of the stadium in a timely manner. Setting expectations low with a two hour wait for anyone exiting and trying to get home.

So this is the best we can do? Millions for a train between the stadium and Secaucus station. Failure every time there's a big event.

Remember the Super Bowl? How is it possible that other cities can host big events without incident? How did the local transportation system accommodate 150,000 people attending the Kentucky Derby without incident? Why are we always settling for less in New Jersey?

While the executive director celebrates the late opening of the Atlantic City Rail line, commuters suffer throughout the state with cancellations and delays measured in hours.

We can do better. It's time to #SackTheHacks

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

