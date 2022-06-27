New Jersey town rallies around injured, beloved pizzeria owner

For more than 40 years, Frank’s Pizza has served the Mt. Olive area, but now its owner, Giuseppe Penza, needs help and the community is responding.

On June 15, Giuseppe suffered serious injuries in an accident, and I mean serious. According to the GoFundMe page set up for him:

He suffered severe spinal injuries, a broken / shattered hip, and a shattered shoulder, (to name a few) all of which will need to be reconstructed. He will have a very long road to recovery providing an uncertain future with the possibility that his injuries can limit the way in which he can return to his business.

His injuries were so severe that he had to be airlifted to Morristown Memorial Hospital.

Franks Pizza via Facebook Franks Pizza via Facebook loading...

To compound the circumstances, Giuseppe’s father-in-law passed away unexpectedly, and now Giuseppe is facing a long road back to health.

“The family business continues to run without two of its most important patriarchs, one of whom is now in heaven and the other in the hospital.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help his family;

“On behalf of the Penza family, we are asking our community to support them in a time of need due to a severe car accident causing a loss of income and growing medical expenses”.

The fundraising goal is $100,000 and, as of Sunday, they had taken in $19,000. The fundraiser has only been up for a few days, and medical bills can be daunting; the GoFundMe page is here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.