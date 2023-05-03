New Jersey, these are your last chances to see Aerosmith live in concert

There’s not much time left to see the classic rock group Aerosmith, so you better Walk This Way and read about their farewell tour, otherwise you’re sure to be Cryin’.

The Grammy Award winning band is tired of Living on the Edge and has decided to (at least for now) call it quits in terms of performing live. Anyone who thinks they will come around again can Dream On.

Their final tour includes several dates surrounding the Garden State and one within it.

Aerosmith is scheduled to perform on Dec. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Anyone who can't make that date has two other local options, so don't go Crazy.

They'll also be performing on Sept 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, PA. If that's not to your liking, they'll be at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 19 in New York, NY.

For those hard-core Aerosmith fans who Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing of the “Peace Out” tour, you better check out these local tour dates, you’re sure to feel some Sweet Emotions.

If you see this concert you’ll be sure to be “living it up while they’re going down” the list of their best songs.

Have I referenced all of the heavy hitters? If not, I’ll totally be Jaded.

OK, I’m done with the song puns: No More, No More.

Feeling nostalgic while you wait for the shows? Here are some throwbacks of Steven Tyler:

Steve Tyler's daughter has made her own career acting in movies like "The Strangers" and "The Lord of the Rings" franchise. Here are some other celebs with famous parents, or as the kids would say, "nepo babies."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

