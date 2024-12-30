NJ State Police always on the hunt for these 3 dangerous ‘killers’
🔴 New Jersey State Police continue to hunt for three dangerous fugitives
🔴 The public can submit anonymous tips
🔴 Have you seen any of them?
New Jersey State Police is asking for the public’s help tracking down these three armed and dangerous fugitives.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these three criminals, who are wanted for murder and escape, do not attempt to apprehend any of them yourself.
Instead, report any information to the New Jersey State Police at 800-437-7839 or email them. All tips will remain confidential.
JoAnne Chesimard, 77
Considered very dangerous, Chesimard is wanted for escaping from prison in Clinton, while serving life plus 26 to 33 years for the murder of a New Jersey State trooper in 1973. She escaped prison in 1979 and lived underground before being located in Cuba in 1984. She is thought to still be living in Cuba.
She also goes by the names Barbara Odoms, Mary Davis, Justine Henderson, Joanne Byron, Josephine Henderson, Assata Shakur, and Joanne Chesterman.
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 125-138 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Complexion: Medium
Race: Black
Scars, Marks and Tattoos: Round scar left knee, bullet wounds under right arm and left shoulder
Authority: 1-800-437-7839 NJSP Fugitive Unit
1-908-788-1129 Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office
Wilfredo Rodriguez, 61
Also considered very dangerous, Rodriguez is wanted for his involvement in the murder of a male relative. On June 7, 1983, Rodriguez allegedly stabbed the man 17 times in Irvington, following an argument. He was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He was released on bail pending an appeal of his conviction, but when that appeal was denied, he failed to surrender.
Known aliases for Rodriguez also include Chari Wilfredo, Robert Ortiz, and Wilfredo R. Santana.
Other charges include conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon, and hindering apprehension.
Height: 5 feet 8 inhces
Weight: 125 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Complexion: Light
Race: Hispanic
Scars, Marks and Tattoos: Tattoo on the upper right arm
Authority: Essex County Sheriff's Office
Pedro A. Gonzalez, 64
This Jersey City native remains on the State Police's list of the state's most wanted fugitives 36 years after an August 1988 homicide.
Considered very dangerous, he is also charged with murder, felony murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 137 lbs.
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Complexion: Medium
Race: Hispanic
Scars, Marks and Tattoos : None known
Authority: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
