NJ man struck and killed while crossing Garden State Parkway

SAYREVILLE — A 22-year-old Monmouth County man is dead after being struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred just before midnight on the Parkway southbound in the express lanes near milepost 123.8 in Sayreville, according to state police who are investigating the fatal accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Jahmeir Mendez of Neptune was crossing the roadway from the left side to the right side, when he was struck by a Subaru Outback, also traveling southbound in the center lane, said State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.

Mendez suffered fatal injuries. The southbound express lanes were closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

