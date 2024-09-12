New Jersey spinning its wheels with new EV school busses (Opinion)

Even though it's a giant boondoggle and a colossal waste of money, the Murphy Administration is rolling out their shiny new EV school buses.

The wasted $12 million comes from a federal grant, so your New Jersey tax dollars didn't pay for them, but your country is further in debt due to the $5 billion program.

EVs can be great IF...and there are a lot of ifs. If the charging stations were all in place and no one vandalized them for the copper wiring, which is happening all over the country.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Or the fact that the energy used to charge them still comes from fossil-fueled power plants.

Also, don't forget that Murphy has mandated that all new car sales be electric vehicles in 10 years. Government mandates are madness as was proven during the COVID vaccine debacle.

Let the market drive the technology that will eventually make sense (if it ever will) to go in that direction. Every week there are multiple stories about EVs losing their steam.

Their popularity is nosediving. The percentage of people interested in getting one dropped from 48% in 2023 to 34% this year.

The idea of "saving the planet" or saving money on gasoline may be appealing at first, but when you do the research and see the results, many people have a change of heart.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Their used batteries are toxic waste, their tires wear out faster, there aren't enough skilled mechanics to work on them, etc. Reliability is another issue.

American car companies have lost billions in investing in EV car plants. Don't worry: It's not just the U.S. automakers that were duped into this. Last week, Volkswagen announced it may have to close a plant for the first time in 87 years due to slow demand for its EV models.

The signs are everywhere that governments pushing these things are a massive, colossal waste of money. That's OK; they look cool and the politicians pushing them feel real good about themselves, and isn't that what really matters?

Here are the eleven school districts that have the new EV buses.

Brick Township School District (25 buses)

Burlington County Special Services School District (10 buses)

Toms River School District (10 buses)

Jackson Township School District (5 buses)

Haddonfield School District (4 buses)

South Hunterdon Regional School District (4 buses)

Summit Public School District (4 buses)

Clifton Public School District (3 buses)

Denville Township K-8 School District (2 buses)

Beverly City School District (1 bus)

Readington Township School District (1 bus)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

