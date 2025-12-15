Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

New Jersey's 2025-26 winter season began with a bang on Sunday morning. (Actually, this was the state's third 2+ inch snow event of the season so far, but the biggest by far.) Almost everyone in the state woke up to some impressive fluffy snow on the ground, making for quite the December winter wonderland. (Remember, it is still technically Fall for another week!) This marked the first time in a while we had to pick up the shovel and fire up the snowblower.

Here are a few "cool" facts and figures from snowfall data reported so far:

❄ The biggest verifiable snowfall total I could find was 8.6 inches from a CoCoRaHS observer in Howell Township, Monmouth County.

❄ The lowest snowfall in the state occurred around Cape May County, which did not start to see snowflakes stick until just before daybreak Sunday. The top total reported there was 0.3 inches — that is a coating of snow.

An overnight freeze of snowy surfaces could cause a refreeze that leads to traffic issues Monday morning

Click HERE for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

Temperatures that dropped on Sunday afternoon as the storm wrapped up will turn any snow on sidewalks and roads into sheets of ice, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Some school districts could delay the start of classes to give road and maintenance crews extra time. Bitter cold could also be a factor.

"With that cold air mass, biting wind, and fresh snowpack, we will likely see widespread low temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits, approaching "dangerous cold" territory.

☑️ A bill would ban restaurants from automatically giving out single-use utensils

☑️ The proposal would affect restaurants, food trucks, hospitals, schools & arenas

☑️ GOP state Sen. Declan O'Scanlan says the fines are too high

TRENTON — A bill that would prohibit restaurants from providing single-use utensils and condiments unless requested by a customer took a step closer to a vote by the full Legislature after being approved by a Senate committee.

The bill, if approved, would take effect a year after it is signed into law. In its current form, it applies to restaurants with a seating capacity of 10 or more, which would also be required to have reusable, washable utensils for customers who eat in. Food trucks, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and entertainment and sports venues are all covered by the bill.

Online platforms would not have to default to "no utensils or condiments." Pre-packaged bundles of utensils would not be permitted. The fine for a first offense would be $1,000 and $2,500 for a second.

With New Jersey drivers bracing for higher gas taxes and tolls in 2026, there is one agency that will not increase what you will be forced to pay.

The Delaware River Port Authority’s (DRPA) is announcing tolls on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry, and Betsy Ross bridges will remain steady in 2026.

Tolls on the Turnpike, Parkway, AC Expressway and at the Port Authority and Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission crossings are all expected to rise in 2026.

DRPA officials announced a budget decrease of more than 10% and an increase in toll revenue for 2025 as the main reasons they are able to hold tolls steady.

Toll hikes at the Delaware crossings are rare. The DRPA went 13 years without a toll increase before imposing a 20% increase in 2024.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A person of interest detained after a Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine will be released after law enforcement authorities determined there was no basis to keep the individual in custody, officials said Sunday night.

The disclosure, made at a hastily convened late night news conference, represents a dramatic setback in an investigation into killings that set off hours of chaos on the Ivy League campus and unravels progress that authorities thought they had made earlier in the day when they detained a man at a Rhode Island hotel in connection with the attack.

The release of the lone person of interest leaves law enforcement without any known suspect, with officials pledging to redouble efforts in the investigation by canvassing for video surveillance that could help pinpoint the killer’s identity.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were the two people found dead Sunday at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe they suffered stab wounds and a family member is being questioned by investigators, the official said.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home, said Capt. Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department.

