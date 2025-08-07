We all have our insomnia triggers. In my case, it’s my son who has autism, and sometimes that comes with sleep disturbances. When he doesn’t sleep, I don’t sleep.

For many, it’s stress. For others, it’s just not enough hours in the day. People are working long hours to afford to survive here in expensive New Jersey, and it doesn’t leave much time for luxuries like good, restorative sleep.

We are running a sleep deficit.

Nearly 40% of us are not getting the necessary number of hours to stay healthy. New Jersey ranks in the Top 10 most sleep-deprived states.

SleepJunkie is an online resource for sleep advice, and they recently surveyed over 3,000 people asking, “How much would you pay for one guaranteed night of perfect sleep?”

Before I tell you which five counties would pay the most, a few interesting notes: New Jerseyans, for the most part, say they rarely wake up feeling fully refreshed. So what’s keeping New Jerseyans awake?

22% said depression or anxiety. 19% voted for physical discomfort. Financial anxiety was 15% tied with late-night screen time. Work stress was 12%. Noise and light were 10%, and kids were 7%.

So, which counties are the most hurting for a good rest that they’d pay the most money for a guaranteed night of perfect sleep?

Morris was No. 1, saying they’d spend an average of $192.08.

Somerset was 2nd place with $187.85.

Bergen County was in 3rd place, sweating they’d pay an average of $180.62.

Then there’s Hunterdon County, which was the 4th most desperate for sleep. They would pay $179.87.

Finally, Monmouth County came in 5th with $179.39.

The study says it’s new moms dreaming of sleep the most at 25%.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

