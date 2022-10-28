New Jersey should make Halloween the last Saturday in October

While Halloween has its origins in religious celebrations and traditions, it has definitely become a secular non-religious holiday all over the United States.

We have no problem celebrating most of our national or state holidays on a Monday near the holiday's actual date.

We also celebrate Memorial Day on the last Monday of May and Labor Day on the first Monday of September.

I am all for tradition and honoring the actual dates of holidays, but we have to give parents a break.

This year Halloween falls on a Monday.

No parent wants to try to get their kids all hopped up on sugar from all the candy they collect going door-to-door to get to bed on time on a school night.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Parents are busy with work schedules and kids' homework assignments, it's crazy to try and pull this off on a weeknight.

Also, parents like to celebrate as well with a glass of wine or beer or two.

Why not have it on the last Saturday of October? That's what most people and establishments do with their Halloween parties.

Created in Adobe Creator Studio Created in Adobe Creator Studio loading...

Mayors of many New Jersey towns have adjusted their hours of trick-or-treating due to weather events or even COVID a couple of years ago.

Some smart, forward-thinking, constituent-minded, parent-empathizing legislator in New Jersey should craft a bill to make that a reality.

Oh wait, I'm not sure we have a majority of those in our state.

Surely there must be one or two who can at least propose it.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

How about making it one of those referendum questions on the next ballot?!

If we hear of such a bill coming out of Trenton anytime soon, we don't want credit for coming up with the idea....well maybe a tax credit would be nice.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

