New Jersey Democrats brace for a family feud

For a state famous for its disciplined party machinery, it’s rare—almost taboo—for New Jersey Democrats to go after their own. But Sen. Andy Kim seems determined to make 2027 the year that changes. In a move that jolted insiders and thrilled reform-minded Democrats, Kim signaled he’s ready to help unseat fellow Democrats who oppose anti-corruption reforms, starting with longtime Camden power broker Sen. Jim Beach.

A Democrat-on-Democrat showdown in a machine town

New Jersey politics has long revolved around loyalty to “the organization,” a system that rewards compliance and punishes dissent. Kim knows that system well—he benefited from it early in his career. But since launching his underdog Senate campaign in 2023, he has leaned hard into his new identity: the insurgent who toppled the county line, the crusader for “good government,” the guy who says he’ll take on his own party if he has to.

So when Kim released a video blasting “machine politics” and vowing to recruit challengers to entrenched incumbents, jaws dropped. Not because people didn’t expect him to stay loud on corruption—but because he’s naming names, and Beach is first on the list.

A generational clash with deep irony

The showdown carries more than a hint of poetic symmetry. Beach himself entered politics as a total outsider in 1991, answering an ad from then–Camden Democratic boss George Norcross seeking newcomers. Now, at 79, he’s the embodiment of the old guard Kim is railing against.

Their rift burst into public view during Kim’s Senate campaign, when Beach fought Kim’s lawsuit to abolish the county line. It deepened this month when Beach made Kim wait hours to testify against a bill weakening the state comptroller—delaying him so long he missed his train back to Washington. Beach even snapped at him: “Why do you think you’re special? You’re not.”

Kim clearly hasn’t forgotten.

Kim’s gamble: a new kind of Democratic politics?

If Kim follows through, he won’t just be supporting challengers—he’ll be trying to rewrite how Democratic primaries work in New Jersey. That could strain relations with Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and spark intraparty fights the state hasn’t seen in decades.

But Kim insists the moment demands it: “Sometimes that means standing up against my own party,” he said. “That’s enough.”

Machine politics may not crumble overnight. But Andy Kim is betting New Jersey voters are ready for a little demolition.

