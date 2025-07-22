Any day is a good day for a delicious sandwich, especially when we live in a state that is famous for having excellent food.

We have our pork roll, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches, the classic Jersey Sloppy Joe’s, and some would even say we have better Philly cheesesteaks than Philadelphia itself.

USA Today set out to find the best sandwich shops in the U.S., and they were right to honor two New Jersey staples.

They looked for stores and chains that specialize in high-quality ingredients, options that can help you customize any sandwich to make it your own, and high rates of customers who keep coming back for more.

New Jersey sub (or hoagie, or hero) lovers will be happy to find out which chain came out on top.

USA Today’s ranking put this New Jersey favorite in the No. 1 slot.

PrimoHoagies isn't just a sandwich shop — it’s an East Coast staple built on bold flavors, premium meats and cheeses, and recipes rooted in Italian American heritage.

With 10 distinct categories on the menu, there's something for every craving; from the fan-favorite Italian Classics like the Sharp Italian, to Philly Cheesesteaks and signature Schwartzies, each hoagie is handcrafted to perfection.

Even the Meatless options, like Nonna’s Veggies with eggplant and broccoli rabe, deliver that same Primo flavor.

While the fast casual restaurant was established in South Philadelphia, for most of their time serving sandwiches, they’ve been headquartered in Westville.

The staff put out a heartfelt message of gratitude on their Instagram page:

I am beyond proud to share that PrimoHoagies has been named the #1 sandwich shop in America by USA Today for the third consecutive year in a row.

To be crowned the best in the nation once again is an incredible honor, and we owe it all to you — our loyal customers. Your continued support, trust, and love for what we do are what make achievements like this possible.

Primo wasn’t the only Garden State sandwich spot to get accolades.

Jersey Mike’s also made USA Today’s top 10 list. Coming in at No. 6, they pointed out that:

Since 1956, Jersey Mike's has been perfecting the art of the quick-but-tasty sub.

Think you can guess New Jersey’s signature sandwich? Take a look!

