New Jersey restaurant to offer ‘Stoner Buffet’ to celebrate legal weed

When people smoke pot, they get hungry, it’s axiomatic. One Morristown restaurant is going to try to help curb those munchies with a “Stoner Buffet”.

The Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen, inside the Vail Mansion in Morristown, will offer the buffet this Saturday (4/23) once weed is legal, along with music by a Grateful Dead tribute band.

So, what will be on the buffet?

A more elevated menu than just Doritos, of course.

Szechuan fried chicken

Broccoli mac and cheese

BBQ pork belly sliders

Loaded tater tots

Spring onion caesar salad

The bar will open at 4 p.m., and the buffet will be available from 8:30-10 p.m.

Midnight Sun, the Grateful Dead tribute band, will take the stage at 8 p.m.

The cost is $50 per person, including cover charge and gratuity.

One of the larger rooms at Jockey Hollow, the Rathskeller, wasn’t booked for the last two weekends in April, so they decided to celebrate weed becoming legal for adults in New Jersey.

Jockey Hollow owner Chris Cannon told Patch.com:

"In the past, we had two different Grateful Dead bands that were very, very popular, I was like, what the hell? Next week is 4/20. Then we were thinking for food service, we can try a buffet out, call it the stoner buffet."

In addition to the Stoner Buffet, Jockey Hollow will also be offering a Grateful Dead-inspired cocktail.

The event is being billed as “One night only”, so don’t expect it to be available anytime you feel like getting high.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

​​