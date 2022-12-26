New Jersey ranks among Top 3 best school systems in U.S.

We did it again, Jersey!

People LOVE to hate on New Jersey, do they not? Anyone who resides within the Garden State knows that statement to be true. The one thing people can't criticize, though, is New Jersey's education system.

It's been a well-known fact for YEARS that New Jersey has some of the best schools in the entire country. Jersey always ranks pretty on any list that compares various states' education institutions. Let's face it, New Jersey has some awesome schools and some darn good teachers.

Whenever people are polled about why they chose to move to the Garden State, a lot of the time they'll answer because of the school districts. Even some of the "worst" districts in the state are better than other school systems in the country. New Jersey prides itself on the level of education it can provide its students.

In a recent survey, New Jersey came in at number three for states with the overall best school systems in the US.

In every metric of analysis, New Jersey faired well. The state placed third for overall math scores, second for reading test scores, fourth for the state's pupil-to-student ratio, and No. 1 for having digital learning plans within the classroom.

For families with school-age children, New Jersey's one of the best places to be if you want your child to have access to the best education possible. Truth be told, we're really lucky to have so many great places for our kids to learn.

Check out the full survey to see how Jersey's schools ranked in other metrics HERE.

New Jersey high school graduation rates The lists below show 4-year graduation rates for New Jersey public schools for the 2020-21 school year. The statewide graduation rate fell slightly, from 91% in 2019-20 to 90.6%.

The lists, which are sorted by county and include a separate list for charter schools, also include a second graduation rate, which excludes students whose special education IEPs allow them to qualify for diplomas despite not meeting typical coursework and attendance requirements.

Columns with an asterisk or 'N' indicate there was no data or it was suppressed to protect student privacy.

