Big Bird, Daniel the Tiger and the Odd Squad may have to find a new home in New Jersey next year.

New York City PBS station WNET Thirteen will not renew its agreement to operate New Jersey PBS, according to a statement from NJ PBS.

The nightly newscasts witth NJ Spotlight will continue to air as usual until June 30, 2026. After that, WNET says it will continue to air a daily New Jersey-based newscast on Channel 13 after the partnership ends next year.

"At the same time, WNET is committed to supporting the state through this transition and looks forward to collaborating with New Jersey based institutions interested in operating a public television network," NJ PBS said in a statement.

Funding cuts from Congress and Murphy’s budget fueled a funding crisis

The beginning of the end for NJ PBS came when Congress cut $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It left some 330 PBS and 246 NPR stations, each with unique issues related to their communities and history, to figure out what that means. NJ PBS also faced the loss of $250,000 in state funding in Gov. Phil Murphy's budget, down from $1 million the year before.

WNET has operated the outlet since 2011, when it was known as New Jersey Network and then became NJTV. WNET took over operations when then-Gov. Chris Christie eliminated state funding.

WNJT Channel 52 in Trenton launched on April 5, 1971, after the Legislature created the New Jersey Public Broadcasting Authority in 1968.

Even though the FCC license for WNET Thirteen is licensed to Newark, it has always operated as a metropolitan New York City outlet. South Jersey residents also rely on the Philadelphia PBS station WHYY.

NJ Globe was first to report on the agreement coming to an end.

