How to protect your car from potholes in NJ and save on repairs

It’s pothole season in New Jersey—that time of year when potholes litter New Jersey roadways, and in many cases, drain our wallets for repairs.

AAA found that Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damages caused by potholes, with an average price tag of almost $600 per repair.

Last year, more than 7,000 AAA members in New Jersey alone needed a tow truck due to tire troubles, because they did not have a useable spare tire on hand, said AAA Club Alliance Spokeswoman, Tracy Noble.

Had there been a spare, she said thousands of tows could have been avoided, saving drivers both time and money.

A vehicle's tire clips the edge of a pothole in Jersey City (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pothole Repairs

Highway operations technicians with the New Jersey Department of Transportation repair potholes year-round with the most active pothole repair season being spring. Potholes are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt and then expanding when it freezes.

According to NJDOT Spokesman, Steve Schapiro, the Department repaired about 160,225 potholes between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

So far in fiscal year 2025 (between July 1, 2024 and March 5, 2025), NJDOT has repaired about 83,550 potholes. But he said the Department expects to repair more potholes this spring than last spring because there was more rain and snow this winter.

A pothole is outlined by paint near a manhole in Jersey City (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pothole Pitfall

When driving along New Jersey roadways this spring, Noble said there is one pothole pitfall drivers can control---their tires.

Check to make sure your car’s tires have enough tread on them to withstand a pothole or a severe blow to that tire. Make sure they are properly inflated. Check the trunk to make sure that there is a spare tire and that the spare is properly inflated as well, Noble said.

Why does Noble keep reminding drivers to check their cars for a spare? It turns out that many new vehicles do not come with spare tires.

Many new cars are trying to increase their fuel economy and having a spare tire in the trunk could add extra weight to the vehicle, Noble explained.

Instead, some new cars come equipped with a somewhat flat tire. So, if a driver gets a flat, this “spare tire” is inflated enough to get the driver off a highway. Other vehicles come with a can of “fix a flat,” which would allow a driver to fill a tire and patch it, she said.

“But those options don’t always work in all situations, especially if you hit a large pothole and it does severe tire damage,” Noble warned. So, it’s important to make sure you have a well inflated spare in your vehicle.

Dollar bills in the potholes on road

Avoiding Potholes

Of course, the best way to prevent pothole damage or tire troubles that might require a tow truck, is to avoid potholes altogether.

If that’s not possible, AAA has some tips to avoid potholes or minimize tire damage.

Beware of Puddles – Puddles are often potholes in disguise

– Puddles are often potholes in disguise Look Ahead – Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a crater.

– Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a crater. Increase Following Distance – This will give you more time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle directly and closely in front of you

– This will give you more time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle directly and closely in front of you Slow Down – Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole. If you hit it, the reduced speed will likely reduce the damage

– Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole. If you hit it, the reduced speed will likely reduce the damage Inspect Tires – Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread

– Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread Don’t Ignore Noises – A hard pothole impact could not only damage a tire, but it could dislodge wheel weights, damage the wheel, or break suspension components.

It's pothole season in New Jersey (Maudib--Getty Images/Canva)

Insurance Coverage

Is a tow and the damage caused by potholes covered by insurance? Maybe. Maybe not.

Typically, a flat is not covered by insurance because it’s considered basic wear and tear. But if you can prove that a blowout was caused by a pothole, the tow and additional damages to your vehicle may be covered, depending on your level of coverage.

Noble urged everyone to talk to their insurance advisors to make sure they’re properly covered for pothole problems, should they arise.

How to Report a Pothole

To report a pothole in New Jersey, call 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653) or fill out a form on the New Jersey Department of Transportation website.

