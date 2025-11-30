If it feels like porch pirates are everywhere these days, you’re not imagining it. Here in New Jersey, package theft has steadily crept into everyday life—right up there with taxes, potholes, and those surprise toll hikes we all love so much.

We’re ordering more online than ever, boxes are landing on doorsteps all day long, and thieves know exactly where to look: right on the front porch.

Porch pirates on the rise in New Jersey

I’ve heard more and more neighbors say their packages have vanished over the past couple of years, and the stories are nearly identical—delivery email arrives, they check outside, and… nothing. Just that sinking feeling when you realize someone helped themselves to your stuff. Whether it’s a gift, a new gadget, dog food, or something you forgot you ordered, it still stings. And now that the holiday shopping season is in full swing, I’m seeing these “porch pirate caught on camera” Ring alerts popping up constantly.

Yup, porch pirates are on the rise in the Great Garden State!

How to protect your deliveries this holiday season

So what can we do to keep our deliveries safe?

Thankfully, there are a handful of simple steps that really do help.

First: cameras. I know, everyone says this—but video doorbells and porch cams truly make a difference. Not just for catching thieves after the fact, but for stopping them in the first place. Most porch pirates are looking for the easiest target, and if they spot a blinking light or hear that little doorbell chime, they’ll usually move on.

Second: try not to let packages sit outside too long. I get it—we’re busy. But if you know something’s coming, try to be home, or ask a neighbor to grab it. Most delivery services now let you choose options like “deliver after 4 p.m.” or “hold at location.” It’s not foolproof, but every little bit helps.

Secure pickup options: From lockboxes to Amazon Lockers

Third: consider a lockbox or porch container. It doesn’t have to be fancy—just something that keeps your deliveries out of view. “Out of sight, out of mind” goes a long way with porch pirates.

Amazon Lockers are another great option. They keep packages in a secure, locked location until you pick them up using your unique code. They’re free to use and perfect for small to medium items, but there are a few limitations: packages must fit certain size and weight requirements, not every item qualifies, and availability depends on your area. Still, if you regularly order smaller items and don’t mind swinging by a pickup spot, they’re an easy, effective way to keep thieves from ever getting near your deliveries.

Why reporting matters—and what New Jersey law says

And finally, don’t forget to report thefts when they happen. Even if it feels minor, filing a report helps local police track patterns and step up patrols where they’re needed most.

New Jersey even enacted a tougher law in 2022 that makes stealing delivered packages a third-degree crime—punishable by 3 to 5 years in prison or a fine of up to $15,000.

We may not be able to eliminate porch piracy completely, but we can make our homes a whole lot harder to target. A few small changes can save you a ton of frustration—and help ensure your deliveries end up exactly where they belong.

