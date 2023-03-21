What is New Jersey’s favorite Easter candy?

🐰 Candystore.com put out its list of the most popular Easter candies by state

🐣 It also put out a list of the top 10 worst overall Easter candy for this year

🐰 What is New Jersey's favorite jelly bean flavor?

Easter is just around the corner and now is the time for people to start stocking up on candy to fill those baskets or plastic eggs for hunts.

According to The National Retail Federation’s data, over the past three years, Americans have spent around $ 3 billion on candy during the Easter season. That’s more than greeting cards, decorations, and flowers combined.

Which is the most popular Easter candy in New Jersey?

Candystore.com did the research and laid out the top three most popular Easter candies in each state.

The most popular Easter candy in New Jersey is the chocolate bunny. The second favorite is the Cadbury mini eggs, and the third favorite Easter candy in the Garden State is the colorful foil-wrapped chocolate eggs.

In New York, the top Easter candy is jelly beans, followed by Hershey’s fun-sized candy bars and the chocolate bunny.

The Cadbury crème egg is the most popular Easter candy in Pennsylvania. Peeps is the second favorite candy followed by Kinder eggs in third place.

What are the worst Easter candies?

Not all candy found in Easter baskets is a hit with the kids, though. Candystore.com surveyed over 12,000 customers to create the ultimate ranking of the absolute 10 worst Easter candies.

10. Jelly Beans (generic) - They are not universally hated for Easter. it’s just that people prefer higher-quality jelly beans.

9. Cheetos Sweetos Cinnamon Puffs - Somehow Cheetos Sweetos got labeled as Easter Candy, and it’s a weird entry, according to Candystore.com

8. Chocolate Crosses - Much of the backlash against them seems to come from people trying to square the idea of turning a torture device into a yummy chocolate treat.

7. Chicks & Rabbits Marshmallow Candy - It seems like most people are comparing them to circus peanuts.

6. Sour Patch Kids White Chocolate Bunny - Adding sour gummy candy to creamy white chocolate is very unusual

5. Oreo Crème Eggs - Oreo Creme Eggs are a different type of creme egg than the traditional Cadbury’s Creme Eggs. They aren’t quite as high up the list as the originals.

4. Chocolate Bunnies (solid) - Solid chocolate Easter bunnies (as opposed to hollow) are just too much darn chocolate.

3. Bunny Corn/Easter Candy Corn - Candy corn always places highly among the disliked candy.

2. Peeps Easter Candy - Peeps are a regular on our WORST holiday candy lists. They tend to get compared to rubber or sugary foam in the comments we received.

And the worst Easter candy for 2023, according to Candystore.com is:

1. Cadbury Crème Eggs (Reigning Champion) - The chocolate shell is a problem. If the egg gets warm and the outer shell has softened, then you’re in for a sloppy mess. It falls apart into goo. The candy also underwent a recipe change to its chocolate mix and people are not happy about it. Many started a petition to go back to the old recipe.

What is the deal with jelly beans?

Springtime belongs to jelly beans, just like Halloween belongs to candy corn. But jelly beans come in so many different flavors, some generic, others gourmet. There is a jelly bean flavor to suit everyone’s tastes. Some love the sweet flavors like classic cherry, while others prefer a little kick, like spicy cinnamon.

In a normal year, over 16 billion beans are consumed just for the Easter season. That should give you a clue of how popular these little colorful candies are, according to Candystore.com.

The website did the research and laid out the top three most popular jelly bean flavors in each state.

What is the most popular jelly bean flavor in New Jersey?

It’s black licorice. The second most popular jelly bean flavor in the Garden State is peach, followed by cherry.

In New York, the most popular jelly bean flavor is sour, followed by buttered popcorn, and toasted marshmallow.

Buttered popcorn is the top jelly bean flavor in Pennsylvania. In second place is black licorice followed by blueberry in third place.

