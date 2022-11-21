New Jersey players on the U.S. World Cup team

The eyes of the sporting world are on Qatar as the World Cup gets underway; the US is in Group B along with Iran, Wales, and England.

When the US Mens National Team takes to the pitch, a couple of Garden State players could see time (we won’t know it either one is starting until the games start). The US plays Wales in their first game.

Matt Turner, one of the team’s goalies, is from Park Ridge. Matt went to St. Joe’s for high school, where he started playing soccer as a way to stay in shape for his main interests, baseball and basketball. When the goalie for his freshman team got hurt, Matt volunteered to replace him and it turned out that he was pretty good.

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group A - UEFA Europa League Getty Images loading...

He went on to play collegiately at Fairfield University in Connecticut; he signed as a free agent with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution after graduation and played for them from 20016-2022.

Turner made his debut with the US Mens National team in 2021, and was named “best goalkeeper” in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, starting all six games.

He is currently playing for Arsenal in the prestigious Premier League in England.

Arsenal FC v FK Bodo/Glimt: Group A - UEFA Europa League Getty Images loading...

The other Jersey born player is Brenden Aaronson of Medford, a midfielder/wing. He has been called “one of the crown jewels of the newest generation of USMNT players.”

Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Getty Images loading...

He’s known as the “Medford Messi”; that’s a big name to live up to.

Brenden attended Shawnee HS for one year before enrolling at the Philadelphia Union’s YSC Academy where he finished high school. He went on to play for the Union after going pro playing for them in 2019-2020.

Leeds United v Fulham FC - Premier League Getty Images loading...

After playing in Austria for a year, Brenden signed earlier this year with Leeds, also in the prestigious Premier League in England.

Go USA!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.