War on terror: 1,500 soldiers from NJ deployed to Middle East

At least 1,500 members of the New Jersey National Guard received an official sendoff Sunday as they were deployed to the Middle East.

Nicknamed the “Jersey Blues,” the soldiers who form the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military’s name for its support of the international war against ISIS in Iraq, Libya and Syria. It is the Guard’s largest deployment since 2008.

Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, the adjutant general of New Jersey, said during the farewell ceremony at Cure Arena in Trenton that they were perhaps the best-trained soldiers the New Jersey Army National Guard has ever deployed.

"From rigorous drills to meticulous attention to detail, MOS training, cross training and field exercises which culminated several months ago in a first-ever deployment of a New Jersey National Guard brigade to the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana during which this brigade demonstrated its readiness to act as a vanguard of freedom wherever that responsibility may take you," Hou said.

'No words to express how deep our gratitude runs'

Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker also addressed the ceremony.

"There are no words to express how deep our gratitude runs for you and your families for your immense service and sacrifice," Murphy said.

The 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, under the command of Col. Brian Stramaglia, is made up of six units including two light infantry battalions, one artillery battalion, one cavalry squadron, one engineer battalion, and one support battalion.

The nickname "Jersey Blues" dates back to the 17th century when units from New Jersey served in the French and Indian Way and the Revolutionary War.

The Team's next stop is Fort Bliss in Texas before they leave the country. They will return to New Jersey in December, according to Lt. Col Agneta Murnan.

She said that several hundred members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard are also deployed in the Middle East.

