New Jersey man tries to cash in on viral fame

A TikTok video that went viral showed a South Jersey man who cleaned the wrong apartment, and now he’s trying to capitalize on his internet celebrity.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the story, Louis Angelino III had been asked to clean the condo of a friend but he mistakenly went to the wrong address, a townhouse that coincidentally had a key under its mat, too. Louis spent two and a half hours cleaning the wrong place and found internet fame when he shared his story on TikTok, billing himself as the “South Jersey Cleaning Fairy.” The video went on to garner almost a million views.

Since he his story went viral, people have been reaching out to him for his cleaning skills and, with the encouragement of friends and family, he has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to establish a viable business. He told the Courier Post: “Clientele is definitely rolling in and we are going to have to really lock it down to see what we are going to do,” he said. “I didn’t ever think this was going to be a thing so it is a little overwhelming. If you told me this was going to happen, I probably would have laughed at you.”

He is also trying to start his own brand, Stay Screwy, to sell merchandise like t-shirts. To request Angelino’s services, he can be reached on TikTok @stayscrewy. To donate to his fundraiser, search GoFundMe for Help Louie Stay Screwy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey