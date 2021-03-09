New Jersey man sues over fake poop, chocolate penis

A New Jersey man was not happy with some of the unsolicited deliveries he got, including fake feces, a glitter bomb, and a chocolate phallus. According to NorthJersey.com, Nicholas Carretta, the recipient of the prank items, is suing the companies who sold them to the anonymous sender.

The two companies are R&D Promos, headquartered in Queens, which runs the website RuinDays.com, while San Diego-based Rain Parade operates its own similarly themed business.

The sites send prank items on behalf of unnamed senders and I can’t even describe many of them, if that gives you an idea of the foul nature of them.

In Carretta’s lawsuit, he is seeking of damages of more than $75,000 for the "fear, apprehension, harm and emotional distress" receiving the items caused him.

Ruindays.com advertises on their website that they “ruin your enemy’s day” by delivering items like the fake “smelly poop in a box,” glitter bombs, and a variety of phallic shaped products.

According to the suit, "Ruin Days is not only aware of – but also condones – the fact that its customers use its services and products to send unwanted packages to unwitting victims with malicious intent."

Carretta maintains that the glitter bomb sent confetti into his face, eyes, and nose as well as all over his office. The chocolate penis was delivered to his office causing “fear, apprehension, harm and emotional distress.”

The fake poop was sent to his home, addressed to “Fat Midget.”

Carretta is also suing the unnamed sender, “John Doe,” claiming that the pranks went "beyond all bounds of decency tolerated by society."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.