New Jersey man busted again for buying a tiger skin rug

A Somerset County man was sentenced to one day in jail and two years probation for trying to buy tiger skin rug. They’re illegal since tigers are endangered.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Loren Varga medical technician at Merck and RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick, was caught up in a sting operation, travelling to Pennsylvania to buy a tiger skin rug for $6,800. It was a setup by the US Fish & Wildlife Department and Varga was arrested for violating the Endangered Species Act.

The Inquirer says Varga had been caught, but not charged, with trying to buy a tiger pelt years ago. He was trying to furnish his “safari room.” He could have been sentenced to six months in jail, but just had to spend the afternoon incarcerated; he also paid $1,500 in fines.

