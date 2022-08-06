New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd

Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene.

Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.

His love for music and good entertainment was evident from his bringing top-tier music and entertainment acts to Asbury Park. Music legends like Ronnie Spector, Darlene Love, Tony Bennett, Frankie Valli, Gary US Bonds, Southside Johnny, The Weeklings Denny Laine from Wings, Tommy James, Leslie West from Mountain Felix Cavaliere from the Rascals and Pat Guadagno, just to name a few.

I had the honor and pleasure of hosting many of Sammy’s shows. It was always great seeing him and his big classic smile backstage always remaining cool even in the middle of minor chaos and problems that always happen when promoting a show.

Sammy was always the first to step up when asked to help those in need. When Hurricane Sandy hit, Sammy lent his talent roster and time to put together several shows to raise monies for those hardest hit from the devastating damage.

His presence and time was always welcome at The Lakehouse Academy in Asbury Park, which provides underprivileged youth music lessons and skills in dealing with the music industry.

He was on the Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Parade Committee and would help organize the pre and post-events to raise money for the parade.

It was always a great time with Sammy. I particularly enjoyed heading with him and his business associate Judi and usually band members and others to Kim Marie’s in Asbury Park after a show, sharing a bite, cocktails and great laughs.

He supported me when I did my TV show in Asbury Park, would stop by shows that I hosted that he wasn’t directly involved with because he enjoyed the music and entertainment.

He opened Marusco’s Tomato Pies in Asbury Park, a great pizza place that was voted best pizza in Asbury Park in 2021. I was on one of my diets and I was doing a broadcast of my show and he brought over a large pie. Of course, my diet went out the window and my staff enjoyed the special treat that Sammy brought over.

Sammy was generous with his time, enjoyed supporting local New Jersey artists and was truly a legend in the business. I am honored to have known him. To his beautiful wife Eileen, his family, friends and Judi from Sammy Boyd Entertainment you all have my sympathy and thanks for sharing Sammy with the rest of us.

