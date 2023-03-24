New Jersey is obsessed with their sports

Here in New Jersey we are obsessed by certain things like pizza, traffic, visiting the shore and sports. As a matter of fact, according to a new study by JustGamblers, which is a site to help find gambling websites, New Jersey ranks 6th in the country as the most sports-obsessed state.

How do you determine how obsessed New Jersey is about their sports? Taking a look at the Google research shows that New Jersey averages 67,312 sports-related searches per 100,000 people every month.

Washington Football Team v New York Giants Getty Images loading...

As you would expect, the NFL ranks top in single sport searchers with an average search volume of 23,869 searches per 100,000 people. The NBA ranks second at over 19,000 searches per 100,000 people and coming dead last here in New Jersey, Major League Soccer, which shows that only 672 related monthly searches for every 100,000 people.

I’m a big sports fan and particularly a football fan but I would think that with so many other distractions or should I say choices on social media and TV, sports have taken a hit in popularity. I’m wrong, dead wrong.

Super Bowl LVII - Previews Getty Images loading...

This year’s Super Bowl had big ratings and climbed to over 113 million viewers, which nearly beat the all-time most-viewed game, the 2015 Super Bowl, which achieved close to 115 million viewers.

Here on the East Coast, the evidence of sports-obsessed fans is pretty strong and evident with 6 of the top 10 spots of sports-obsessed states going to us here on the East Coast. Look at jersey sales for all sports and the Philadelphia Eagles have the most sold Jersey in the NFL in 2022.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

In baseball, the Yankees and the Mets rank 5 and 6 respectively with the most sold jerseys. TV ratings are higher, attendances at games are higher and on it goes here in New Jersey, Philly and New York.

So the next time you sit down to watch a game here in New Jersey, know that you have a lot of company.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

