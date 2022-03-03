New Jersey is not a bad state for women to call home

New Jersey is not a bad state for women to live in, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

With March being Women's History Month, WalletHub released its report on 2022's "Best and Worst States for Women."

Analyst Jill Gonzalez said they compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 25 key metrics with data ranging from median earnings for female workers to women's preventative health care to the female homicide rate.

Health care for women in NJ

New Jersey is the 15th best state for women to call home. Gonzalez said the state is in the top five when it comes to women's health care and safety but it's at 26th for how women are faring economically.

"The quality of women's hospitals is good in New Jersey. We're also seeing that the share of women ages 18 to 44 who have a personal doctor or health care provider that they trust, is very high," Gonzalez said.

Women in the NJ job market

However, while the median earnings for female workers in New Jersey are lower compared to men than many other states in the country, this is seen in general in the Northeast. Gonzalez said the state needs to work on this to crack the top 10.

Also, there is less job security for women in New Jersey and a smaller share of women-owned businesses. Gonzalez said across the board women could have more representation in business and could be represented a whole lot better in the Garden State.

"We did see that blue states were a little bit more women-friendly than red states. The average ranking was about 16th for blue states, compared to 36th for red, so New Jersey is teetering that, as well," Gonzalez said.

The best state for women in Massachusetts. Second is Minnesota followed by New York, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia.

On the flip side, the worst state for women in Oklahoma. Alabama is next followed by Arkansas, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

 

