New Jersey is like one big outdoor flower show

If you're not afraid to go out of your house and take a walk down your street in your neighborhood, you'll be treated to nature's splendor this week.

In just the last week or so, it seems just about every tree on every street in suburban, and some urban spots, is in full bloom. From dogwoods, to cherry and apple trees and everything in between, is flowering right now.

This might explain the uncontrollable sneezing fits you or someone you know are having lately. If you haven't been out take a look at just one street in one sleepy Burlington County town.

Spring has sprung in NJ, check out these flowers

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.

