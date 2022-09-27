New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round

I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many.

Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more.

I finally decided to try it for myself.

The cute little shop is situated in Morristown right near one of my other favorite places, the Grilled Cheese Factory.

Owner Tony Franco opened Beenie’s at the age of 26 in May 2017.

He is one of the youngest business owners in Morristown, but there is nothing naive about his business model.

Beenie’s offers over 40 flavors of ice cream year round.

They make all of their ice creams daily and you can taste the difference.

Their incredible specialty ice creams include flavors like Nutella Pretzel, Honey Lavender, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Dunkaroos, Black Cherry Amaretto Chunk and more.

Beenie’s also offers dairy-free options for those with allergies or dietary restrictions.

They are one of the few local places that make their own dairy base.

Click here to see all of their flavors.

For an extra special treat, you can also have them make your waffle cones fresh and right in front of you.

Another one of their favorites is their Lava Shake. A Lava Shake is like hot chocolate made with any flavor of ice cream you choose.

Beenie's has grown since they have opened, so much that they are going to be expanding.

Franco recently acquired the space that used to be Savour Café & Eatery at 40 Morris Street.

Beenie's will use the new space as a seating area for their customers.

Check out the conversation Chris Wang from Buy Local NJ had with owner Tony Franco back in 2019.

Stop by Beenie’s, located at 38 Morris Street in Morristown, NJ.

