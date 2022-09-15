New Jersey horror fans … this is your weekend

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is happening this weekend at the Showboat in Atlantic City.

The Showboat has gone in a different direction from all of the other boardwalk hotels and casinos.

They are host to a number of offbeat and out-of-the-mainstream activities and conventions, and it has paid off.

The Horror Convention and Film Festival this weekend starts Friday evening and runs all day Saturday and most of the day Sunday.

This year's headliner is the band KISS's co-founder, Peter Criss. He will be there on Friday and Saturday.

The meet and greets for Peter are sold out but you can still sign up to have your picture taken with him. He will not be taking pictures at the table.

Horror fans can also get to meet horror film stars, David Howard Thorton, Damien Leone, Michael Leavy, David Della Salla, Tom Savini, Traci Lords (yes that Traci Lords) and Courtney Gaines.

A long list of horror movie film stars will also be on hand to meet and greet and grab a picture with.

You may not recognize some of the names, but when you see them, you'll say "I've seen that buy/girl in a ton of stuff".

It is sure to be one of the most unique events of the year in New Jersey. It always is!

The hours for the convention are Friday, September 16th, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, September 17th, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, September 18th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door and hit the ATM before you go. It's cash-only admission. Should be a wild time.

