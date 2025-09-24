"If you think America's founding was a feel-good musical, you really don't know your history," says Union High School teacher Nicolas Ferroni, who has a new series premiering this Sunday on YouTube.

"It's the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding, and New Jersey is known as the 'Crossroads of the Revolution' for very good reason. Some would even argue that without New Jersey and its role in the Revolution, there might not be an America at all. In Historically Correct, I take The Liberty Trail across the Garden State to uncover the boldest, and most iconic moments of the American Revolution--right where they happened. And in true teacher fashion, I give visitors Pop Quizzes to see how well they really know their Jersey History".

The series will premiere Sept. 25 on the American Battlefield Trust's YouTube Channel.

"In episode 1, I make Trenton my classroom. Everyone knows the painting, but do they know the real story?" he says.

Ferroni is an award-winning activist and tireless champion for mental health, inclusion, and the power of authentic education. Nick teaches History & Cultural Studies at Union High School in New Jersey, and he pours his heart into his classroom.

Why did he want to become a teacher?

"As a kid, I wanted to be a superhero, psychologist, philanthropist, philosopher, actor and comedian... So I became a teacher."

Why history?

"As someone who always loved history, and who had amazing history teachers in high school and at Rutgers, I have always had an appreciation for the stories and the people that have shaped not only our state, but the country."

"I grew up wanting to be Indiana Jones, and this project gives me the opportunity to go on adventures and teach history in a similar way I try to do in the classroom. But the best part is, I am on location taking you to very locations that not only is a big part of New Jersey history, but of American history."

