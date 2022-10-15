New Jersey high school will perform ‘The Prom’ despite backlash (Opinion)

You know what they say: the show must go on.

That’s the case at Cedar Grove High School after they were met with backlash for their decision to stage a production of “The Prom” as their spring musical.

“The Prom” is a Drama Desk Award-winning musical that, as this article describes:

“follows four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.”

In a post shared on social media by a former student, it was said the theatre department would cancel the production due to “community concerns.”

In my opinion, we can chalk up the "concerns" to blatant homophobia as a reaction to the show's themes, which is a shame considering it was the students who wanted to put on this production.

According to the former student, the show was chosen because the students “feel this show is a representation of themselves” and they “were so excited to work on it.”

After the possible cancellation, there was so much backlash that the school administration backed down.

Members of the original cast even joined in to make this happen. Josh Lamon and Caitlin Kinnunen both took to social media to make the call to action.

According to Lamon:

'This is infuriating and deeply homophobic. There is nothing inappropriate in or about the show…. These kids deserve to do this show that they have worked hard for. These kids deserve to know that they are seen and that this kind of hatred is wrong.'

And he rightfully celebrated when the decision was reversed:

Cedar Grove High School’s production of The Prom: High School Edition will run from March 2 to 5, 2023.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

Inside Scarlett Johansson's $1.8M NYC Penthouse Take a look inside Scarlett Johansson's longtime New York City penthouse, which she sold for $1.8 million.