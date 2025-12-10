New Jerseyans Say They “Get” Their Health Insurance — But Still Feel Stuck With Rising Costs and Government Red Tape

“I know my plan, but I can’t afford it”: Jersey voters vent on costs

For many New Jersey residents, health insurance feels like that one household chore you understand well enough to get done — but you still dread dealing with. A new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll confirms what plenty of people across the state are already saying at the kitchen table: we know how this system works, but we don’t exactly love it.

Confidence grows, but frustration lingers

Most insured New Jersey voters feel pretty sure they understand their coverage. Eighty-four percent say they’re confident navigating their plan, and a solid majority feel comfortable comparing options. Talk to folks in Edison, Cherry Hill, or Clifton, and you’ll hear the same thing: “I know what I bought — I just don’t always like what it costs.”

Source: Rutgers-Eagleton Poll 12/10/2025 Source: Rutgers-Eagleton Poll 12/10/2025 loading...

Younger adults, though, seem a bit lost. Only about three-quarters of voters ages 18 to 34 feel confident about their plan, and even fewer understand the differences between plan types. It tracks with what many young adults say: the information exists, but the system still feels like a maze.

Sticker shock hits hardest

Costs remain the loudest complaint. Roughly half of voters say they give “a great deal” of thought to price when making healthcare decisions. Women, nonwhite voters, and households earning under $100,000 report paying the closest attention — a sign that even routine care can feel like a budgeting exercise.

Across political lines, New Jerseyans are united by one thing: they’re tired of health costs rising faster than their paychecks.

Source: Rutgers-Eagleton Poll 12/10/2025 Source: Rutgers-Eagleton Poll 12/10/2025 loading...

Government influence? Helpful or heavy-handed?

Here’s where the worry deepens. More than 70% of voters say they’re concerned about Trenton’s influence on private insurance rules. Older residents, who rely on the system more, feel this most sharply. Younger voters? Not as much — possibly because they use the system less, or because they’ve grown up expecting government involvement.

Whether you call it regulation or interference, most New Jerseyans just want clearer rules, steadier costs, and plans that feel built for real people rather than bureaucracy.

