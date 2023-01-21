New Jersey has the oldest hotel in America

So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts.

There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State that boast an amazing history, and that fact is completely true of the oldest hotel in the entire state.

Not only is New Jersey's oldest hotel one of the oldest in the entire country, but it is also actually considered to be the oldest seaside resort in the entire nation.

That is true state and national history all in one amazing building in the middle of a town surrounded by what could be the most intriguing history in all of America.

The fine folks at Insider put together a list of the oldest hotels in every single state in the nation, and New Jersey's is a storied one in the amazing town of Cape May, which should come as no surprise to anyone who's ever been there.

As you know, just about every building in Cape May has a historical story to tell, and New Jersey's oldest hotel is no exception.

The Congress Hall Hotel first opened its doors over 200 years ago in 1816 and is considered to be the first seaside resort in American history.

When you visit Cape May, make it a point to stay at, or at least visit a legendary piece of history, not only for the Jersey Shore and the whole state but for the entire country as well.

