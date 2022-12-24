New Jersey has secret boozy ice cream calling your name

Ice cream shop employee: "What toppings would you like on that?"

Me: "Booze, please."

Dreams do come true. There is a place in New Jersey serving up boozy ice cream for grown-ups. Sorry kids, this one is for us.

Adults have to bear the burden of facing the daily grind, filing taxes, cooking and cleaning, you know basically working our a$$es off. So when I find out that there is an ice cream shop for adults I’m not mad at it.

It’s called Luigi’s Ice Cream and it’s found at a hidden counter in the back of Ani Ramen in Jersey City.

If you know, you know — and now you know.

They are constantly changing up their flavors but if you are lucky you’ll catch Hennessy Pineapple or Bacardi Toasted Coconut.

They show off by rolling their ice cream too which I swear changes the game. It creates a dense and creamy bite that I swear by. Do you love chocolate? Then check it out:

Godiva Dark Chocoholic has Godiva Dark Liqueur, chocolate ice cream, brownies, chocolate chips, and boozy syrup.

Maybe you want something lighter? They have the Strawberry Tequila Rose which has fresh strawberries, tequila rose liqueur, Nilla Wafers, and of course, whipped cream.

See what I mean?

It’s a drive but worth the experience. While you are there get their mind-blowing ramen too. They are located at 218 Newark Ave in Jersey City. Ya want to be my DD?

