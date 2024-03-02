New Jersey has a brand new sports bar opening

We all have our favorite spot to go and watch a game or eat some good pub food. New Jersey is riddled with places for this.

You're never too far away from a sports bar anywhere in America, but especially in Jersey. We have passionate sports fans in every part of the state.

Sometimes those fans aren't so friendly, but these bars certainly are.

According to Boozy Burbs the new sports bar coming to New Jersey is QB's Bar and Grill. A fitting name for the place am I right?

Ownership says it will be a great local sports bar that the town needs. According to Boozy Burbs, they will serve lunch and dinner, host private parties, fantasy sports drafts, watch parties and more.

The fantasy sports draft is a huge plus for this generation. Fantasy sports have taken off in the last decade or so.

Sports bars can be a great place for friends to gather and draft their teams together where they are all in the same setting.

The restaurant will be located at 49 West Madison Avenue in Dumont New Jersey.

According to Boozy Burbs, they are set to open on March 4th. So get ready, this opening is coming up on Monday.

They will be open seven days a week so any day you want to check the place out, they will be open for business.

There will be roughly 40 seats between barstools and high-top tables at QB's.

You can also hang out at these bars if you want to check them out.

