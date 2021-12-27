New Jersey Generals USFL team inches closer to reality

News from the reborn USFL has been trickling out over the past month or so, with the latest release touting the involvement of NBC as a broadcast partner. This is significant because the league is owned by FOX.

Maybe it's just me, but I'm getting kind of excited about the new USFL; New Jersey will have a team (the Generals) and they will actually use New Jersey in their name. Plus, more football is good, right?

We're still waiting on an exact start date.

So far, the league has only said that the season will begin in mid-April and end in mid-June. Games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays with a few games on Fridays and Mondays. FOX Sports will carry 22 of the 43 games, with 12 broadcast on FOX and 10 on FS1. NBC Sports will be the home of the other 21 games, with eight on NBC, nine on USA Network and four on Peacock.

For its inaugural season, all the games will be played at a central location (to be named soon) with the prospect of teams hosting games in their home markets down the road.

The league is split into two divisions as follows:

North Division

The New Jersey Generals, @USFLGenerals.

Twitter picture via @USFLGenerals.

The Michigan Panthers, @USFLPanthers.

Twitter picture via @USFLPanthers.

The Philadelphia Stars, @USFLStars.

The Pittsburgh Maulers, @USFLMaulers.

Twitter picture via @USFLMaulers.

South Division:

The Birmingham Stallions, @USFLStallions.

Twitter picture via @USFLStallions

The Houston Gamblers, @USFLGamblers.

Twitter picture via @USFLStars.

The New Orleans Breakers, @USFLBreakers.

Twitter picture via @USFLBreakers.

The Tampa Bay Bandits, @USFLBandits.

Twitter picture via @USFLBandits.

Stay tuned for further developments.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

