New Jersey film looking for extras

If you’ve always wanted to be in a movie, here’s your chance. According to Tap Into Union, a film that is going to be partially shot in Union is looking for extras.

It’s an independent film, called “Who is Christmas Eve?” and they need locals for some crowd scenes. There will be two separate opportunities for extras this Saturday (Aug. 7), one at 1:30 and one at 7:30; aspiring extras are told to expect about three hours of filming. You have to have proof of a negative COVID test.

Hopefuls are advised to bring winter clothes (it is a Christmas movie, after all) and a bottle of water. The work is unpaid. Check-in will take place at 1018 Stuyvesant Ave. in Union.

So, what’s the movie about? According to the report, it centers around Eve, a young woman who was abandoned on church steps as an infant and is now looking for answers.

According to Backstage.com, there are also paid extra roles for the film; the listed stipend is $75 a day.

Various ages and ethnicities are needed. Some of the extra roles to be cast include a waitress, an older gentleman, various children, a cashier, members of a teen choir, and Santa Claus. Hoboken, Jersey City, and Newark are listed as locations for those roles.

No release date has been announced.

Chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow is calling for highs in the mid-80s on Saturday, so have fun wearing that winter coat. You might want to bring more than one bottle of water, too.

