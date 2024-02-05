New Jersey Elks — Supporting and encouraging young leaders

Did you know that there are more than 100 Elks chapters around New Jersey with more than 42,000 members? It's a strong organization focused on patriotism and charity.

This past week I was honored to address the hundreds of students gathered at the 35th Annual Peer/Pathway to Leadership Conference.

More than 400 high school students gathered for the conference. I was the last to speak before the luggage gathering and dinner break. Yes, 400 high school students spent the weekend learning about leadership.

I spoke about changing the culture of "participation trophies". I encouraged the kids to challenge the adults. Don't let teachers get away with pushing a political agenda or confusing kids with fake science.

Read and speak up, be respectful, but give 'em hell.

Our state and nation are only as good as the next generation which will inherit the responsibility to lead and protect the rights of all citizens. Given the enthusiasm of this incredibly diverse group, all political persuasions and ethnic backgrounds were well represented.

I'm more confident than ever about the future of our nation.

Stay tuned, more to come. See you on the trail.

