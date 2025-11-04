It’s Election Day in New Jersey and local matters!

For many years I've been advocating for a bottom-up approach to government reform and change on behalf of families, small businesses and taxpayers.

What that means is the vote you make for a statewide candidate is not always as important as the vote you make for local school board members, mayors, council members and commissioners.

Taking a stand against Trenton’s overreach

We've seen the power across New Jersey as local leaders aggressively and successfully pushed back against the egregious overreach from Murphy's government, pushing school policies that erased parental rights.

We've seen local boards and councils push back against state mandates that would raise local taxes and we've seen true support for our local police, fire and EMTs despite a nasty anti-cop culture pushed by the current government in Trenton.

One of the reasons I ran for governor was to promote common-sense policies and support local leaders to let them know they would have a strong partner in the governor's office.

Of course, that did not go as planned, but I am blessed with the return to the airwaves with the largest audience in the state to continue to promote accountable, responsible and transparent government. I have tried to help the GOP nominee for governor with sound and specific advice. Of course, advice is only as good as a person's willingness to take it.

You can read my roadmap below:

Rebuilding the GOP from the ground up across the Garden State

My focus outside of the governor's race was to do what the New Jersey GOP has failed to do for decades: support local candidates and build a sustainable GOP base in counties and towns across the state.

This is the foundation that we need to rebuild the opposition party into a strong machine that will eventually become the majority party. There is no magic wand when it comes to politics in the Garden State.

When the Democrats lost the Governor's Office in 1993, they went to work at the local level flipping town and county governments over the next eight years, leading to a retaking of Drumthwacket and a new majority in the Legislature that hasn't been effectively challenged in 25 years.

A new generation of leaders ready to make New Jersey great again

The rebuilding has begun, I was proud to spend a stand and walk with some really strong local candidates in Holmdel, Monmouth County, in Old Bridge, Middlesex County, and in Hamilton, Mercer County.

Your vote matters. New Jersey can be great again.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

