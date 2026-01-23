The average U.S. driver spends 49 hours a year in traffic. That significant fact leads to the loss of millions of dollars in productivity, so says a new 2026 study by WalletHub.

How to determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S.

To determine the most driver-friendly state, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data ranged from average gas price to rush hour congestion, to road quality, and other factors.

The U.S. has an amazing 10 out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic.

If you are stuck in traffic, road conditions can lend high emotions to the already stressful situation of your commute. If you are stuck in traffic on a bad road, that can fuel major stress and cause longer delays.

Where are the best states to drive in?

The best state to drive in, ranking 1-5, is absolutely no surprise. In order, Vermont, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Indiana. I have driven in all these states. Of course, states 2-4 have flat, wide-open highways with tremendous infrastructure and no traffic. Vermont is beautiful, my experience has been wonderful scenery, great roads, and clearly marked signage.

Where does New Jersey rank?

New Jersey ranks somewhere in the middle, on the cusp of best and worst states to drive in. Coming in at No. 27, New Jersey received the middle-of-the-pack rank due to a no-surprise ranking of 47th worst for traffic and infrastructure.

I know we have some tough roads, very tough roads, but the Garden State Parkway and the Turnpike, for the most part, are in much better shape than I have seen on other major roadways, namely Chicago, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and the traffic in Los Angeles, fuhgeddaboudit!

While New Jersey ranked 47th for traffic and infrastructure, they rank 7th overall for safety rank which helped in the overall average.

New Jersey also ranked 29th in car cost in ownership and maintenance.

These factors put New Jersey in the middle. We know we have traffic problems, we know we have infrastructure and road condition issues, but we also know how to drive safely. That is a good thing. Be careful out there.

For the full study and information, please follow the link below: Best & Worst States to Drive in 2026

