New Jersey doesn’t rank so well for Christmas spirit

Christmas spirit might be hard to quantify, but someone gave it a shot, coming up with a ranking of the 50 states based on the amount of Christmas spirit they display.

Before we get to the rankings, let me explain the methodology; GetCenturyLink used six metrics:

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Online shopping (via Google shopping trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards,

Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)

Christmas music streaming (14.5%)

Tweeting about Christmas (7%)

Number of Christmas Tree farms per capita (7%)

Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

They then calculated the weighted average for each state across all metrics.

So, how did New Jersey fare?

Well, we’re not exactly Grinches, but we’re not elves, either.

The Garden State came in at #29, just behind Washington, and just ahead of North Dakota. It doesn’t break down the results to show exactly where we’re lacking, so I don’t know where we need to improve although we usually do pretty well when it comes to charitable giving, so I doubt that’s it.

If you want to feel better, New York came in 50th, so I guess the whole “Christmas in the city” thing doesn’t hold up. Pennsylvania ranked 20th and Delaware 12th.

New Hampshire has the most Christmas spirit, apparently, followed by Maine, Montana, Kentucky, and Connecticut.

Joining New York at the bottom are Mississippi, Alabama, Virginia, and Maryland. The complete rankings are here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

