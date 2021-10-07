New Jersey Devils announce 2021-2022 theme night schedule

We are right around the corner from the puck dropping on the 2021-22 NHL season. The Devils season starts Friday Oct. 15 in Newark against the Chicago Blackhawks.

As fans around the Garden State anticipate opening night, the Devils have officially released their theme night schedule.

For longtime Devils fans, perhaps the game you're most looking forward to is the night they will honor Travis Zajac's career and recognize his 1,000th game with the team.

With their new motto, "Hockey is for everyone," the Devils have been on the cutting edge of inclusion in sports, and this year is no different. They will be hosting Persons with Disabilities Night, Pride Night, Black History Celebration, and Gender Equality Night.

See the full list provided by the Devils below. If any of these games catch your eye, tickets can be purchased here.