New Jersey Devils announce 2021-2022 theme night schedule
We are right around the corner from the puck dropping on the 2021-22 NHL season. The Devils season starts Friday Oct. 15 in Newark against the Chicago Blackhawks.
As fans around the Garden State anticipate opening night, the Devils have officially released their theme night schedule.
For longtime Devils fans, perhaps the game you're most looking forward to is the night they will honor Travis Zajac's career and recognize his 1,000th game with the team.
With their new motto, "Hockey is for everyone," the Devils have been on the cutting edge of inclusion in sports, and this year is no different. They will be hosting Persons with Disabilities Night, Pride Night, Black History Celebration, and Gender Equality Night.
See the full list provided by the Devils below. If any of these games catch your eye, tickets can be purchased here.
- Home Opener presented by Prudential
October 15, 2021(vs. Chicago at 7 p.m.)
Fans in attendance will receive a PixMob Wristband courtesy of Prudential. If you arrive early you'll be able to catch a special pregame show featuring a giveaway item.
- Video Game Night
November 16, 2021(vs. Ottawa at 7 p.m.)
Video game and esports in-bowl features will take place throughout the evening.
- Hockey Fights Cancer
November 28, 2021(vs. Philadelphia at 7 p.m.)
The Devils annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, will help raise money to combat cancer.
- Persons with Disabilities
December 10, 2021(vs. Nashville at 7:30 p.m.)
The Devils will partner with local organizations to celebrate and honor local special and sled hockey players during the game.
- 'Star Wars' Night
December 19, 2021(vs. Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.)
The first 9,000 fans will get a Star Wars winter hat. There will also be people dressed as Star Wars characters on the concourse, along with theme music and appropriate game presentation elements. I know nothing about Star Wars so make your own conclusions.
- Pride Night
January 22, 2022(vs. Carolina at 7 p.m.)
Celebrating Pride and the LGBTQ+ community in New Jersey. Fans will have the opportunity to get involved and support the cause with fundraising activities and more. I'm sure there will be some very colorful (and fashionable!) merch available too.
- Black History Celebration
February 28, 2022(vs. Vancouver at 7:30 p.m.)
Celebrating Black History Month with special in-game features, exclusive content, and fundraising activities.
- Youth Hockey Day
March 6, 2022(vs. St. Louis at 1 p.m.)
Presented by RWJBarnabas Health, the entire game will be dedicated to youth hockey players. And the icing on the cake: The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jack Hughes Bobblehead.
- Gender Equality Night
March 8, 2022(vs. Colorado at 7 p.m.)
The Devils will highlight the importance of gender inclusion in the sport of hockey and within the organization, building upon initiatives led by the NHL.
- Zajac 1,000th Game Recognition
March 10, 2022(vs. Winnipeg at 7 p.m.)
Hot off signing his one-day contract with the Devils before retiring, Travis Zajac will be honored for his NHL career and playing over 1,000 NHL games as a Devil (1,024 to be exact).
- St. Patrick's Day Celebration
March 12, 2022(vs. Anaheim at 7 p.m.)
The Devils and Ducks will play the entire game drunk on Guinness. Just kidding. But The Rock WILL be decked out in green, and the first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Mackenzie Blackwood bobblehead courtesy of Investors Bank.
- Military Appreciation Night
March 27, 2022(vs. Montreal at 7 p.m.)
Presented by Prudential, the first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a military-inspired hat and there will be tributes during the game and causes to donate to.
- Nickelodeon Weekend
April 2, April 3, 2022(4/2 vs. Panthers at 12:30 p.m., 4/3 vs. Islanders 4 p.m.)
Both games this weekend will be all Nickelodeon all the time. There will be tons of games and activities on the concourse. There will be exclusive activities for all ages. No word yet on if there will be Slime.
- 'Top Gun' Night
April 24, 2022(vs. Detroit at 1 p.m.)
The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Top Gun Bobblehead courtesy of MSG Networks. There will also be a "Top Gun in-game takeover" in anticipation of the release of Top Gun 2.
- Fan Appreciation Night
April 29, 2022(vs. Detroit at 7:00 p.m.)
This one's all about you, the fan. There will be in-game prizes, activities, and more to celebrate the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season. Presented by M&M's