10 of the best day cruises you can take in New Jersey

🚢 Explore New Jersey by way of boat this spring and summer

🚢 NJ offers some great day and evening cruises

🚢Whale watching, fishing, sunset dinners, and historical voyages to name a few

Aside from the age-old question, “What’s for dinner?”, another one we may ponder is “What do you want to do this weekend?”

With the warm months upon us in New Jersey, it’s a great time to be outside and plan some cool day trips.

What about taking a day cruise somewhere? From dolphin watching to fishing to dinner and sightseeing cruises, there’s plenty to choose from in New Jersey.

Here are 10 of the best day cruises in NJ

Cape May Whale Watcher

The Cape May Whale Watcher, 1218 Wilson Dr, Cape May

Departure Time: 5:30 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours

Come aboard The Spirit of Cape May dinner cruise where guests will enjoy food, views of the bay including a Jersey sunset, and dolphin sightings all in one evening. Experienced, licensed captains and naturalists will be on board with a fully narrated history. Mammal sightings are guaranteed. Dinner options include things like red wine braised short ribs, balsamic chicken with caramelized onions and roasted red peppers, a vegetable medley, mashed potatoes, penne vodka, mixed green salad, and dessert. On Saturday nights, there is an Italian buffet. Parents can opt for free pizza and hot dogs for kids. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available, too.

Dolphin watching

The Cape May Whale Watcher, 1213 Wilson Dr, Cape May

Departure Time: 1 p.m.

Duration: 3 hours

Staying with The Cape May Whale Watcher, come aboard the Cetacean Spectacular for a three-hour whale and dolphin sighting cruise.

Captain Jeff and his crew will take you into the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The Delaware Bay is where you will find many species of marine life. Marine biologists, naturalists, and whale lovers enjoy whale and dolphin sightings in areas like Cape May because the ride time to sightings is less, allowing for an awesome offshore experience for the family. Captain Jeff will also point out local history along the way.

Cornucopia Princess

401 Riverview Dr, Perth Amboy

The Cornucopia’s Princess departs from Perth Amboy-Raritan Bay for a lunch or dinner cruise where you’ll experience views of the Raritan Bay and the inland waterways of New Jersey, while dining on lunch or dinner and sipping craft cocktails. It’s a great way to spend 2 ½ to 3 hours.

The Hoboken Dinner Cruise departs from the 14th Street Pier in Hoboken. Boarding for this three-hour cruise begins at 6:30 p.m. Sail on the Hudson and East Rivers while taking in views of the New York City skyline and the Statue od Liberty. Enjoy a buffet dinner of assorted salads, chicken, fish, beef, pasta, and more. Drinks are available for purchase on board.

Gambler

59 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

Located in Point beach, fishing cruises aboard The Gambler have been popular for years. There are a variety of fishing day trips that head out in the spring, winter, and summer.

Fluke trips run half day from July to Labor Day and ¾ of a day from Labor Day through mid-September. Bait is included. Tackle can be purchased on board. If you don’t have your own rod and reel, they can be rented.

The Gambler’s 4 ½ hour Fluke and Sea Bass Trip is very popular. This is the only boat that features built-in underwater night lights that attract sea life from stem to stern.

Along with fluke, you’ll often catch sea bass, redhake, and small bluefish. Incidental catches can include sandsharks, sea robins, sundials, and skates. You may even see porpoises and sometimes whales on these summer trips! The mates on board are there with any questions, and they’ll offer instruction on how to fish fillet at the end of the trip.

Jersey Shore Pirates

281 Princeton Avenue, Brick

Arrghhh! Grab your favorite pirate for a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas. Well, actually the Metedeconk River in Brick.

This 75 minute long pirate ship cruise leaves from the marina next to Windward Beach in Brick. It’s geared towards pirates 3-10 years old, but is fun for the whole family. Mini-mates will first have the opportunity to dress up like pirates, get their face painted with pirate tattoos, and learn some pirate lingo before setting sail. Once on board, the little mates will participate in an interactive treasure hunt on the high seas, while learning the rules of the Sea Gypsy pirate ship, reading a treasure map, discovering a secret message in a bottle, and working as a team to defeat the enemy pirate who has stolen the keys to their treasure. Prepare to man the ship’s famous water cannons. Then it’s off to search for the sunken measure. Remember, X marks the spot. Each child will be allowed to take a handful of loot with them, too.

Not for you? Well, The Sea Gypsy II offers a relaxing sunset cruise on the water. Feel free to get into the pirate spririt by dressing up as one. The boat leaves the dock at 6:30 p.m. and travels down the Metedeconk River, sails past Brick, Point Pleasant, around Hering Island through Bay Head, Mantoloking, and back up the Metedeconk to return to port at 8 p.m. Along the way, you see osprey nests, and enjoy some music. It’s a BYO food and drink cruise. Don’t forget to try their new coconut water beverage. It’s water straight out of a coconut. Place orders in advance.

Atlantic City Cruise

800 N New Hampshire Ave, Atlantic City

Sure, you can do happy hour at any bar. Why not do one on a boat?

End your day with a one-hour cruise enjoying the views of Atlantic City at dusk and by night. Enjoy a cocktail on the open-air deck while taking in the scenery along the coast.

Meet at the Historic Gardner’s Basin and redeem your GetYourGuide voucher at the ticket booth for Atlantic City Cruises. After check-in, you’ll receive a boarding pass.

This quiet, calm cruise through the marinas and back bays of the Atlantic Ocean is a great way to relax as dusk turns into night.

Classic Boat Rides

8 Simon Lake Dr, Atlantic Highlands

With both public and private boat tours available, Classic Boat Rides offers a variety of options around Sandy Hook, the Navesink River and Shrewsbury River. Choose from the roomy paddlewheel boat, the Navesink Queen, or the Chesapeake Bay Dead Rise Wooden boat, Mariner.

Anchor Jam-a cruise of Atlantic Highlands. During this 2 ½ hour cruise, watch the sunset and listen to live music aboard the Navesink Queen. Bring your camera.

Steel Drums, BBQ and Rums Cruise- Escape to the islands with steel drummer Kenny in Atlantic Highlands. It’s “island time” aboard the Navesink Queen. Let your cares drift away on this 3-hour family friendly calm water river and bay cruise. Enjoy BBQ foods like pulled pork, chicken and all the fixings. Sip on their signature rum drink, “Mariner Mango Magic.”

Lunch and Lighthouse Tour- Experience this tour aboard Classic Boat Rides’ paddlewheel boat, the Navesink Queen. This is a private charter for large groups that includes sandwiches, salad, chips, plus dessert, iced tea or lemonade. Cruise for three hours past the Historic Twin Lights in Highlands and up the river, past the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, the oldest continually operated lighthouse in America. Captain Dan will offer a brief narration of light house history. Learn about local rum runners and more.

River Queen

800 Ashley Ave, Brielle

The River Queen offers a variety of day cruises. The most popular is the 1 ½ hour sightseeing cruise. Sail along the inland waters of the Manasquan River. A cash bar is available on board.

The two-hour buffet lunch cruise offers an abundance of food options. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Manasquan River, and conditions permitting, the Point Pleasant Canal, and Barnegat Bay with time for sightseeing on the return trip.

The River Queen also offers Sunday brunch cruises, a pasta and fireworks cruise, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day brunch cruises, a murder mystery dinner cruise, and so much more for the 2024 sailing season. Private events are also available.

Miss Belmar

905 NJ-35, Belmar

For those who love to fish, spend the day on the high seas aboard the Miss Belmar Princess.

A day of deep sea fishing is 7 hours sailing from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meet at Belmar Marina. The Miss Belmar Princess will venture off the Jersey coast in search of Striped Bass and Blues. Captain Alan has spent his whole life fishing in New Jersey so he knows the waters and will ensure your family has a safe and enjoyable trip.

If seven hours is too much, there is a 4 ½ hour sailing trip that runs twice daily, one in the morning, and one in the evening. During the day and twilight deep sea fishing charters, the Royal Miss Belmar will venture off the NJ coast in search of Fluke and Seabass. Bait is included but you must bring your own rod and reel.

Atlantic City Booze Cruise

800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City

Drink with family and friends and get toted around on the water with no cares in the world about the Atlantic City Tiki boat. Purchase alcohol directly on board instead of bringing your own. The Atlantic City Tiki Booze Cruise has room for up to 25 passengers. Individual tickets are $45 per person with a cash bar available. No BYOB is permitted. Drinks run between $2 and $10 depending on the type.

Whatever cruise you choose, enjoy a lovely afternoon or evening exploring New Jersey by sea.

