NJ county’s extra patrols to deter crime for another year

Special patrols by Burlington County Sheriff officers will continue in 2025.

Since the summer launch, there’s been a beefed-up in sight officer presence near and at the River Line light-rail’s 11 stations along with these communities: Palmyra, Riverside, Edgewater Park, Bordentown City, Bordentown Township, Cinnaminson, Florence, Burlington City, Riverton, Burlington Township, Beverly, Delran, Delanco.

“Residents, commuters and business owners are seeing our officers in these communities and so are would-be lawbreakers. Their presence is creating a strong deterrence against property crimes like shoplifting, burglaries and package theft that often increase around the holidays,” Sheriff James Kostoplis said in the December release.

Apart from local police having more assistance, data shows the proactive partnership is working. There’s been three arrests and 34 assists, 395 property checks and seven prison transports to the Burlington County Detention Center from mid-August to late November.

The overall River Line runs between Camden and Trenton spanning over 30 miles, according to New Jersey Department of Transportation.

How it’s possible

This extra sense of security isn’t hurting any taxpayer’s wallet — a $150,000 FY2025 State Budget legislative grant is making it possible. The grant’s funds haven’t been exhausted, so more safeguarding is set without an end date announced.

“This unique partnership is addressing concerns we heard about safety and the need for a more visible presence along the River Line. The early results from the Sheriff’s details are promising and we will continue to collaborate with local law enforcement, Sheriff Kostoplis and NJ Transit to further improve safety in these communities,” Senator Troy Singleton said in the release, who was instrumental in attaining the funds.

