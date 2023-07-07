New Jersey could soon be flying in cars and taxis

Get ready to fly New Jersey, in your car! The FAA just approved and certified for evaluating a company based in California that is getting ready to produce a flying car.

The car will have the capabilities to travel on land at a top speed of only twenty-five miles per hour since the makers feel that you will be flying like the Jetsons for any use over that.

It also has the capabilities of parallel parking and vertical take-off and landing.

According to a report by CNN New York, the company Alef, the maker of the flying car, said that the car will have the capabilities to travel two hundred miles on the road before needing charging, and travel 110 miles in the air.

That would make commuting to and from New York or north and south Jersey very quick and time efficient.

According to the report, the prototype still needs the approval of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for road approval, especially since it’s certified as a slow speed vehicle when traveling on the road.

Estimates are that the flying cars will be ready to go in 2025 and Alef, the makers of the flying car are accepting $150 refundable pre-order deposits to be in the queue and $1500 deposit to be in a “premium queue”. Costs of the cars will be close to $300,000.

Last year, I wrote on flying taxis and how United Airlines was ready to place a billion-dollar order in for air taxis/personal helicopters that will get you to Newark in minutes.

Well, that market has exploded as entrepreneurs have doled out billions to air taxi manufacturers like Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Lilium and Britain’s Vertical Aerospace.

According to the Financial Times, industry analysts believe the air taxi market will be worth over $1.5 trillion each year by the year 2040.

This Air Taxi or helicopter is an electric chopper that can go up to 150 miles an hour and serves a radius of 60 miles. You can park at Newark and take a flight out of JFK without the hassle of driving there. Same goes with LaGuardia airport.

If you get stranded out of town and your Newark flight is cancelled and your car is at Newark. Hop on a JFK or LaGuardia flight and take the air taxi to Newark when you land.

The driving distance between Newark and JFK is close to 40 miles, with light traffic you can make it in about 1 hour and 15 minutes, with heavy rush hour traffic you’re looking at close to 2 hours.

These new air taxis put you at the airport in less than 20 minutes.

Looks like the Jetsons were on to something.

