New Jersey could be the worst state for neighbor disputes

Being the most densely populated state in the country, there are bound to be problems between neighbors. Some of the most common complaints about neighbors are watching people from their windows, looking into other peoples' windows, using security cameras to spy on neighbors.

Lots of times it can involve your neighbors' kids and their activities, like a basketball hoop in the street or making noise.

New Jersey made it into the A&E series Neighborhood Wars with the Top 11 New Jersey Moments.

Watching the episode you would think nobody in the Garden State gets along. It gets pretty nasty. Usually, a little communication can solve the issue, but sometimes no matter how nice your approach or how reasonable your presentation the other party refuses to be reasonable and these disputes can last for years. Sometimes the only answer is for one of the parties to move out.

About 53% of Americans say they have considered moving or have moved because of a neighbor and 59% said their neighbors annoy them at least a few times a month.

Our neighboring cities make the list of most annoying or friendliest neighbors. Philadelphia is tied for third with the most annoying neighbors with parking being the most common dispute. While NYC ranks fourth in the category of least annoying neighbors.



Whenever we talk about the topic on the Dennis & Judi Show the phones light up with no shortage of crazy and/or petty stories of neighbors not getting along.

Some of the other top complaints according to the homeadvisor.com study are gossiping neighbors, checking social media to share info about a disturbance, spying, asking intrusive questions, using drones to spy, or checking or opening others' mail.

It's why a lot of people don't even know their neighbors. As the old saying goes, "Familiarity breeds contempt".

