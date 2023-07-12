New Jersey condiment is making waves

You may have seen the commercials lately for a new mustard or mayonnaise on your TV or cell phone. If you wondered where Mike's Amazing mustard and mayo come from, well wonder no more.

Mike's Amazing is a New Jersey based company headquartered in Saddle Brook. For many of us, they seemed to come out of nowhere, but the stuff is selling like crazy throughout the Northeast.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can find their products from Maryland, Pennsylvania, a ton of stores in New Jersey and New York State, all the way up into New England. If you've seen the commercials, you may have wondered if the actor, Mike Rappaport owns the company. The New York actor is just the spokesperson.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images Photo by David Becker/Getty Images loading...

You may know him from TV shows such as "China Beach," "My Name Is Earl" or "Prison Break."

Rappaport, a New York native, started his career in Los Angeles as a stand-up comic which explains his comedic flare working so well in the TV spots for Mike's Amazing. Whether or not you like the mustard or mayo, you got to admit the commercials are funny.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Mike's Amazing is the official condiment sponsor for the Yankees, Mets, Phillies,

Rangers, Devils and Red Sox.

So, if you haven't tried any from a store near you, it's very likely you've had it at a local professional sporting event. Maybe Mike's Amazing can become as big as worldwide New Jersey food purveyor Jersey Mike's Subs. No relation. Possibly someday!

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom