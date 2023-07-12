New Jersey condiment is making waves
You may have seen the commercials lately for a new mustard or mayonnaise on your TV or cell phone. If you wondered where Mike's Amazing mustard and mayo come from, well wonder no more.
Mike's Amazing is a New Jersey based company headquartered in Saddle Brook. For many of us, they seemed to come out of nowhere, but the stuff is selling like crazy throughout the Northeast.
You can find their products from Maryland, Pennsylvania, a ton of stores in New Jersey and New York State, all the way up into New England. If you've seen the commercials, you may have wondered if the actor, Mike Rappaport owns the company. The New York actor is just the spokesperson.
You may know him from TV shows such as "China Beach," "My Name Is Earl" or "Prison Break."
Rappaport, a New York native, started his career in Los Angeles as a stand-up comic which explains his comedic flare working so well in the TV spots for Mike's Amazing. Whether or not you like the mustard or mayo, you got to admit the commercials are funny.
Mike's Amazing is the official condiment sponsor for the Yankees, Mets, Phillies,
Rangers, Devils and Red Sox.
So, if you haven't tried any from a store near you, it's very likely you've had it at a local professional sporting event. Maybe Mike's Amazing can become as big as worldwide New Jersey food purveyor Jersey Mike's Subs. No relation. Possibly someday!
