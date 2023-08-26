New Jersey comedian helps those who need it the most

Jeff Norris has tremendous energy that you can see on stage when he fills a room with laughter at one of his comedy shows and his amazing energy pours over into helping those who need it the most.

Jeff has headlined all over the country including Atlantic City and Las Vegas, he’s also an actor and was seen on Saturday Night Live, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, and Oz, he’s been on Good Morning America, and had parts in My Super Ex-Girlfriend and Not Fade Away just to name a few. Jeff is very funny, and his comedy allows you to forget about your troubles and enjoy a great night of laughs.

I’m a big fan of Jeff’s comedy, so much so that when his busy schedule allows, he’s been on my TV show, and The Big Joe Henry Variety Show in Seaside Heights, and Jeff lent his time many times as a judge on my Big Joe Jersey Talent Show in Pt. Pleasant, NJ.

Jeff is a good friend of mine and one of the reasons I feel akin to him is his unrelenting passion to help those who need it the most. He was one of the first people to call me after Hurricane Sandy and lent his talent to upcoming shows we had to raise funds for those who needed them and his ongoing work for K-9’s for Warriors is exemplary, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars through his comedy shows.

K-9s for Warriors provides therapy dogs for those veterans who are suffering from PTSD. Each K-9 receives approximately $20,000 worth of training and there are additional expenses to match the soldier with the specific K-9.

Thanks to Jeff and his monumental work they have placed 26 K-9s with those veterans who need them. The K-9’s for Warrior’s program was so thankful they named a dog “Norris” in honor of Jeff because of his great efforts.

Jeff and his funny and delightful wife Renee’ are showcasing their very funny comedy show Married with Laughter. Always working, Jeff will be at the September 9th show at The Algonquin Theater with funny guy Vic Dibitetto. Get your tickets to enjoy a night of laughter.

I remain a big fan of Jeff Norris, he’s a down-to-earth funny friend who takes care of those who need it, can’t ask for more than that out of a friend.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe's own.

