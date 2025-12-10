New Jersey’s favorite Christmas tradition has just been revealed
December is always a month of traditions. Whether it’s putting up lights, making certain cookies, or watching your favorite holiday movies, there are various “must-dos” leading up to Christmas.
For instance, my family is hard-core about having to watch our Christmas favorites.
I always set aside time to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol, but as a unit, we always watch Love Actually on Christmas Eve and Die Hard on Christmas morning.
I guess watching Alan Rickman be a villain puts us in the holiday spirit.
But do you participate in New Jersey’s most popular Christmas tradition?
The researchers at Little Sleepies looked at Google Trends, focusing on 20 of the biggest Christmas traditions to find the favorite of each state.
Classic Christmas traditions
Overall, the most popular Christmas tradition in the U.S. is hosting a white elephant party.
In New York and Pennsylvania, for example, they search for Advent calendars to count down to the big day.
Utah and Wisconsin prefer to celebrate by building gingerbread houses.
Fun fact! Did you know that the tradition dates back to the early 1800s in Germany?
Now you do.
As for one of the weirder ways to celebrate the holiday…. I don’t know what’s going on in Montana, but their most searched for holiday tradition is hiding a pickle ornament.
I guess they have nothing better going on..?
What is New Jersey’s most popular Christmas tradition?
We get festive in the Garden State by donning our ugly Christmas sweaters.
I admit, I’m failing at this tradition. I have plenty of Christmas outfits (two festive leggings, two Die Hard shirts, a shirt with the leg lamp from A Christmas Story, and a Muppets t-shirt) but none of them include an ugly sweater.
I have to up my game to fit in with the rest of New Jersey. I guess I know what I’m asking Santa for!
